Cope campaigns for bill aimed at protecting terminal patients' rights
Cope MP Deidre Carter says the draft legislation does not deal with the question of active euthanasia or assisted dying.
CAPE TOWN - Congress of the People (Cope) chief whip Deidre Carter plans to introduce a draft bill aimed at ensuring that a terminal patient's wishes to have medical treatment withheld are recognised in law.
She says the National Health Amendment Bill has been drafted with the assistance of Dignity SA, a group that lobbies for the right of South Africans to have a dignified death, if they so choose.
Carter says the draft legislation does not deal with the question of active euthanasia or assisted dying.
She says while the National Health Act refers to living wills and the appointment of proxy health care decision-makers where patients can no longer speak for themselves, it does not go far enough.
“A living will is not expressively recognised, the purpose, scoop, and format these advanced healthcare directives are not explicitly set out. And it’s not clear whether they may in certain circumstances be overridden by family or medical practitioners.”
Carter says the draft bill will be ready for public comment by the end of this week.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
De Lille wants to spend remaining time in office on housing solutions
-
DA wants Maimane's statement on land expropriation aired on SABC
-
De Lille could still face misconduct charges in DA council
-
'ANC has forgotten about people of Alexandra'
-
De Lille: There was no secret deal
-
DA, De Lille court cases remain in place despite truce
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.