Go

Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein Celtic

Bloemfontein based businesswoman Sinki Leshabane has reportedly bought the struggling Absa Premiership club Bloemfontein Celtics from Max Tshabalala.

Sinki Leshabane has reportedly completed the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic from Max Tshabalala. Picture: @BloemCeltic/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bloemfontein based businesswoman Sinki Leshabane has reportedly bought the struggling Absa Premiership club Bloemfontein Celtics from Max Tshabalala.

Leshabane has allegedly acquired the ownership of the club together with another Bloemfontein based businessman Dr Moeketsi Mosola.

Tshabalala had struggled to keep the club afloat in recent times, failing to acquire sponsorship for Siwelele and pay players and staff salaries for several months.

Leshabane is also the owner of ABC Motsepe League outfit Mangaung Unite FC.

Timeline

