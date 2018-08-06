Brits in talks with few clubs as he misses out on Rugby Champs squad
The 37-year-old Scalk Brits missed out on selection for the Boks’ Rugby Championship squad, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says that the door is not closed just yet.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that veteran hooker Scalk Brits is in talks with a few rugby clubs and is still a part of his plans for the future.
Brits, who announced his retirement from rugby earlier in the year, made a U-turn when he was called up to the Springbok squad as cover for the injured Bismarck du Plessis for the June international three Test match series against England which the Boks won 2-1
The 37-year-old Brits missed out on selection for the Boks’ Rugby Championship squad, but Erasmus says that the door is not closed just yet.
“Scalk was going to retire but he is definitely fit enough to still play. He is still in talks with a few clubs and I’d like to throw him in here and there just to keep him in the mix.
“We have three really good hookers in Malcom Max, Bongi Mbonambi and Akker van der Merwe who have enough quality to win you a world cup, but it is important to have guys like Bismarck and Scalk around should one of those guys get injured going into the World Cup.”
Brits came from the bench in the third and final Test against England where the Boks lost 25-10.
Popular in Sport
-
3 uncapped players in Bok squad, Etzebeth and Marx back
-
England's Anderson escapes injury after being struck by golf ball
-
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein Celtic
-
No surprises in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
-
Willian keen to stay in Chelsea under Sarri
-
Mourinho warns of tough times if United fail to improve squad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.