Boy (13), girl (10) wounded during shooting in Mitchells Plain
CAPE TOWN - Two children have been shot and wounded in Mitchells Plain.
A 13-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head while a 10-year-old girl was wounded in the leg during an incident on Sunday.
At least seven arrests were made. It's unclear if it’s gang-related.
Last week, two people were killed while five others were wounded in a series of shootings in Mitchells Plain.
The Mitchells Plain community policing forum has condemned the ongoing gang violence in the area.
CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says residents, including children, are living in fear and want to see action from government.
“There needs to be close cooperation between the Department of Correctional Services, SAPS and the judiciary because you’ve seen most of the alleged suspects are found with weapons and the next day they’re out of custody.”
The latest shootings will likely further fuel the debate on whether sending in the military to deal with gangsterism is the answer.
The SANDF chief Solly Shoke and Police Minister Bheki Cele have both said this wouldn’t work.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
