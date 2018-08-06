5 suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers die in Nigeria

The attack claimed the lives of only the suicide bombers as they detonated their improvised explosive devices at various locations in the neighbourhood.

ABUJA - Multiple deafening explosions were heard in Maiduguri, Borno after several suicide bombers targeted Kalari, a crowded Maiduguri suburb located behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Five people have been confirmed dead.

The attack claimed the lives of only the suicide bombers as they detonated their improvised explosive devices at various locations in the neighbourhood.

Kaleri is one of the locations within Maiduguri that used to be a den of Boko Haram members.

It was in the same neighbourhood that 22 Boko Haram suspects were arrested including eight who confessed to having participated in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

The Sunday night attacks are part of several suicide attacks in the northeast of Nigeria which points to the fact that Boko Haram is still very much active.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)