5 suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers die in Nigeria
The attack claimed the lives of only the suicide bombers as they detonated their improvised explosive devices at various locations in the neighbourhood.
ABUJA - Multiple deafening explosions were heard in Maiduguri, Borno after several suicide bombers targeted Kalari, a crowded Maiduguri suburb located behind the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.
Five people have been confirmed dead.
The attack claimed the lives of only the suicide bombers as they detonated their improvised explosive devices at various locations in the neighbourhood.
Kaleri is one of the locations within Maiduguri that used to be a den of Boko Haram members.
It was in the same neighbourhood that 22 Boko Haram suspects were arrested including eight who confessed to having participated in the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.
The Sunday night attacks are part of several suicide attacks in the northeast of Nigeria which points to the fact that Boko Haram is still very much active.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Zanu-PF accused of being behind Zim post-election violence
-
Zimbabweans tell of violence at hands of army
-
Malema: Let us not cause unnecessary tension in Zim
-
Chamisa calls for urgent SADC meeting over Zim election result
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Kenyan court releases man jailed for 20 years for ivory smuggling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.