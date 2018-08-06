2 Golden Arrow buses torched in Khayelitsha

It's unclear if the incidents stem from the taxi drivers strike.

CAPE TOWN - Two Golden Arrow buses have been torched in Khayelitsha.

It's unclear if the incidents stem from the taxi drivers' strike.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says: “As a result, none of our Khayelitsha services are operating at the moment. We will be keeping a very close eye on the situation and will do our best to keep all of our passengers informed.”

A group, which represents Western Cape taxi organisations like Cata and Codeta, says that the taxi strike will affect the bulk of commuters.

The provincial Transport Department has been unable to persuade the task team to call off the strike.

Santaco says while the service will be severely impacted, members not affiliated to the task team will be operating.

The Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team says it has decided to withdraw its services until a date is set for a pre-elective conference.

The spokesperson for the task team and Codeta, Besuthu Ndungane, says: “The reason why we are intending to withdraw our service is because the national office of Santaco is refusing to support a request for the minibus operators to be allowed a pre-election conference that should precede the regional and provincial election.”

Ndungane says they're open to engage and negotiate but won't waver from their demands.

Meanwhile, Transport MEC Donald Grant says efforts to find a settlement have been unsuccessful.

“In order to try and support commuters, we've been in contact with all other modes of transport, to try and ensure that they can be on standby in case there are passengers who are stranded.”

He says they're hoping the impact will be limited.

