WomensMonth: Barbara Hogan remembers time spent in jail

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan has paid tribute to and visited the Women’s Jail at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday where she was incarcerated after being charged for treason.

The event included visits to the graves of Helen Joseph, Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa and Albertina Sisulu whose centenary is being celebrated this year.

She further added that South African women are still struggling to be incorporated in key positions in the corporate world.

Hogan delivered a speech of the unforgettable experience she had while she was in prison and said prisoners are the most excluded and ignored in society.

“Prison is one of those places where if you’re a prisoner, you suffer more exclusion and you are considered to be beyond the pale.”

