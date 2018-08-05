‘Women in abusive relationships becoming aware of available resources’

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town nonprofit organisation helping abused women and children says women have become more aware of the resources available to them to assist in evading of violent relationships.

The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children is one of the many groups that have attended a women’s dialogue held earlier on Sunday in Cape Town.

The event is in commemoration of Women’s Month.

The centre for abused women and children opened its doors 19 years ago.

The centre’s Shumeeze Johaardien is one of the keynote speakers who’ve addressed women on various topics including women’s roles in business, the building sector, the issue of violence facing women and where they can go if they need help.

The gathering is being held ahead of the Women’s Day event that will be held in Paarl on Thursday.