‘Women in abusive relationships becoming aware of available resources’
The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children says so far, it has helped about 240,000 people dealing with abuse.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town nonprofit organisation helping abused women and children says women have become more aware of the resources available to them to assist in evading of violent relationships.
The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children is one of the many groups that have attended a women’s dialogue held earlier on Sunday in Cape Town.
The event is in commemoration of Women’s Month.
The centre for abused women and children opened its doors 19 years ago.
Since then, the organisation says it has helped about 240,000 people dealing with abuse.
The centre’s Shumeeze Johaardien is one of the keynote speakers who’ve addressed women on various topics including women’s roles in business, the building sector, the issue of violence facing women and where they can go if they need help.
The gathering is being held ahead of the Women’s Day event that will be held in Paarl on Thursday.
Popular in Local
-
Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Suspected underworld boss gunned down in Cape Town
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.