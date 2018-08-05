Trio arrested for possession of explosives at Musina Border

The origin and destination of these explosives are still being determined.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested at the Musina Border Post in Limpopo after they were found in possession of explosives.

Provincial Police Commissioner Nneke Ledwaba has applauded the arrests- and urged police officers to work even harder in cracking cases of illicit trafficking of goods- especially at ports of entry.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “A truck was searched and subsequently a large number of explosives were recovered, and three suspects were arrested. They will appear before the Musina Magistrates Court soon.”