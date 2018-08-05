TotalShutdown movement slams event organisers over Brickz performance

Kwaito star Brickz is currently out on bail for raping his then 15-year-old niece in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - The Total Shutdown movement has described the performance by kwaito star Brickz during an award ceremony as disrespectful to the thousands of women who marched against gender-based violence last week.

It’s understood the convicted rapist performed at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Award ceremony on Friday to make up for a 2016 performance he missed while he was in prison.

Brickz is currently out on bail for raping his then 15-year-old niece in 2013.

The movement's Zimasa Nqabeni says the organisers of the ceremony have failed to recognise the scourge of women abuse.

“They don’t see this as an important societal issue. You can’t have a massive movement a couple of days ago, but yet you are not feeling some kind of empathy about the conversation happening and how you can make a difference.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)