Study: 41% of Khayelitsha primary schoolgirls have experienced sexually violence

HSRC says its research has revealed that 41% of primary schoolgirls have experienced sexual violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) says it has collected statistics on sexual violence in Khayelitsha schools in the Western Cape.

The council teamed up with parents, schools and other organisations, including the Western Cape Soul City Institute.

The HSRC, which has grown to become the largest dedicated research institute in the social sciences and humanities on the African continent, says its research has revealed that 41% of primary schoolgirls have experienced sexual violence.

According to the findings, violence is commonplace and occurs mostly in classrooms, on sports fields or in bathrooms.

The institute's Palesa Mokooane says: “What also shows from this alarming 41% is that there’s a culture of silence that’s normalised by the violence.”

