Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko

JOHANNESBURG - Rhodes University SRC says it's shaken by the death of a student at the institution Khensani Maseko who passed away this weekend.

The university's communication and advancement division says she passed away at her family home in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Tributes and messages of condolences from friends and loved ones have been pouring in on social media.

It is believed Maseko committed suicide after she was raped in May this year.

Maseko was a third year BA student at the institution.

The Rhodes SRC's Nhlakanipho Mahlangu said: “We know the amount of promise she had to offer us all, I mean to offer the entire country. We’re very shaken, it’s a very difficult time for us as the SRC and we wish her family all the strength and support that we can.”

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.