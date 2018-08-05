Popular Topics
R100,000 reward for information on arson attacks on CT rail system

Arson damage to trains over the past four months has amounted to approximately R50 million, and at least R210 million over the past five years.

A train on fire at Retreat station in Cape Town on 26 July 2018. Picture: Supplied
14 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is offering a R100,000 reward to anyone who provides police with information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible for the arson attacks on the Cape Town rail system.

Arson damage to trains over the past four months has amounted to approximately R50 million, and at least R210 million over the past five years.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa requires 88 train sets to run an effective service.

Currently, due to arson, cable theft and vandalism, the available sets are down to below 40 - thus impacting the service rendered by the rail agency on its various lines.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Dan Plato said: “It impacts on our economy, our situation on the roads with congestion of more cars because people are forced to use their private vehicles instead of public transport.”

Timeline

