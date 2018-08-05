Public has until Thursday to comment on tobacco bill

If passed the bill will ban smoking indoors or in vehicles with children under the age of 18.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have until this coming Thursday to comment on the draft Tobacco Control Bill.

If passed the bill will ban smoking indoors or in vehicles with children under the age of 18.

According to Cancer Association of South Africa, tobacco is the single greatest and preventable man-made cause of cancer.

The association's Lorainne Govender says: “We already see, according to statistics, a decrease in lung cancer so we know that with the new regulations we will have a further decrease and see a further decrease in cancer.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)