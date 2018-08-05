Professor Mayosi remembered for contribution to health science

Hundreds of mourners attended the professor's funeral service at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Academics, politicians, friends and family of the late renowned cardiologist Bongani Mayosi has thanked him for his great contribution towards health science.

The 51-year-old's death shocked many after it emerged that he had committed suicide last week after battling depression.

The circumstances behind the cardiologist's passing has since unearthed concerns around mental health and transformation at the University of Cape Town (UCT), where he was the dean of the health science faculty.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille was one of many keynote speakers who came to pay their final respects to Mayosi.

De Lille says she met the professor two years ago, joking that they met on the dance floor at a function of the Black Management Forum. She says they a conversation where he told her that he would like to work with the municipality, especially in poorer communities.

The mayor says two weeks later they had a meeting where they discussed a possible collaboration with UCT’s health faculty, to assist the city with its healthy living campaign.

“Professor was very keen to form this collaboration and so some city health officials attended meetings with UCT health officials. The city has now launched the city living healthy campaign.”

De Lille has labelled his death as a great loss for South Africa, adding Mayosi cared deeply for the poor.

