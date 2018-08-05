Pandor urges Fort Hare University to ‘focus on students’ after strike
The institution signed a salary agreement with worker's union Nehawu, bringing an end a strike.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has urged management at Fort Hare University to focus on continuing with the academic programme following a strike.
The institution signed a salary agreement with worker's union Nehawu, bringing an end the strike, which had resulted to the postponement of the mid-year exams.
The university's vice chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu confirmed that an agreement has been reached.
Higher education spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele says: “The minister hopes that with the signing the parties will now focus on helping the students whom she said are the people affected by this strike to get back to the academic programme.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
