Pandor: More black academics vital in achieving decolonised education

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says the number of black academics needs to increase to assist with transformation at institutions of higher learning.

She says graduates tend to choose to work for benefits instead of furthering their studies, which she says is due to lack of support.

Pandor was addressing the South African Union of Students' national executive meeting regarding transformation and funding of higher education in Fourways, Johannesburg on Sunday.

The minister says the achievement of fundamental change has continued to evade transformation at tertiary institutions.

“Changing the content of who teaches is vital and so pursuing senior degrees and academic positions is vital if we’re to achieve decolonisation and transformation.”

MENTAL HEALTH

The minister says mental health is pivotal in edging towards academic transformation.

She says the absence of transformation in higher education led to the death of Professor Bongani Mayosi, adding that perspectives need to be broader in changing the way higher education is practised.

“White institutions reflect much of the privilege and benefit accrued from apartheid and historically black institutions have had to grapple with the effects of inferior standards and the inability to compete effectively.”

Mayosi, who had been battling depression, was laid to rest on Saturday in Cape Town after taking his own life.