‘Land expropriation to have negative impact on Khoi community’

-
Probe underway into Somerset Mall roof collapseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don’t belong in engineeringLocal
-
Boy (13), girl (10) wounded during shooting in Mitchells PlainLocal
-
40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violenceWorld
-
Courtney Pieters' killer Mortimer Saunders due in courtLocal
-
Tourists flee Indonesia's Lombok island after quake kills 91World
-
Probe underway into Somerset Mall roof collapseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don’t belong in engineeringLocal
-
Boy (13), girl (10) wounded during shooting in Mitchells PlainLocal
-
Courtney Pieters' killer Mortimer Saunders due in courtLocal
-
DA, De Lille court cases remain in place despite trucePolitics
-
SABC says implementing turnaround plan to meet financial obligationsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Mourinho warns of tough times if United fail to improve squadSport
-
Steyn banking on experience for one last tilt at World CupSport
-
Hansen ends debate over starting flyhalf by backing BarrettSport
-
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein CelticSport
-
Semenya cruises to 27th consecutive 800m victorySport
-
Hendricks shines on debut, SA clinch ODI seriesSport
Popular Topics
-
'Murphy Brown' revival to tackle sexual misconduct with #MurphyTooLifestyle
-
Singer Demi Lovato speaks out, says will keep fighting addictionLifestyle
-
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US tiesWorld
-
Lebanon's glamorous music festivals struggle in tough timesLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga apologises over Zombie Boy death commentsLifestyle
-
Sir Patrick Stewart returning to 'Star Trek'Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018Lifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra bids 'Quantico' farewellLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein enters emails with rape accuser into court case evidenceLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yetPolitics
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignationPolitics
-
DA criticises ANC’s timing on referring Qedani Mahlangu to integrity committeePolitics
-
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black businessPolitics
-
More arrests imminent after 2 held for ANC councillor’s murder in KnysnaLocal
-
De Lille: Fight with DA cannot continue foreverPolitics
-
[OPINION] No #TotalShutDown for toxic masculinityOpinion
-
[OPINION] Israel-Gaza’s risky brinkmanshipOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Female principals in SA: the dynamics that get in the way of successOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s historic elections: leopards don’t change their spotsOpinion
-
[OPINION] The messy politics linked to land reformOpinion
-
[EXPLAINER] How competitive is South Africa’s private healthcare sector?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
Absa H1 profit down 4%
-
Rand softer, headwinds seen capping any rallyBusiness
-
SABC says implementing turnaround plan to meet financial obligationsBusiness
-
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black businessPolitics
-
Probe continues into Liberty data breachBusiness
-
Low probability of load shedding, says EskomBusiness
-
Huawei in British spotlight over use of US firm's softwareBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- -1°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 10°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 10°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- -2°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- -1°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 6°C
‘Land expropriation to have negative impact on Khoi community’
Chief Cornelius Kok of the Griqua Traditional Council says land expropriation without compensation will have a negative impact on the Khoi community.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of South Africans have voiced their views on land expropriation for the last time as Parliament concluded public hearings in Cape Town on Saturday.
Hundreds of Western Cape residents, political parties and civic organisations gathered in Cape Town for the last of the public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
The views differed with some calling for a constitutional amendment and others vehemently opposed to the constitutional review.
Chief Cornelius Kok of the Griqua Traditional Council says land expropriation without compensation will have a negative impact on the Khoi community.
“You see this land… the original owner is the Khoi and the Bushmen nations. They are the custodians of this land although we do not get the recognition.”
ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa says the governing party’s position on land has been consistent since it took a resolution at its December conference.
“The outcomes of these processes must reflect what the people has said and we have said.”
It will now be up to Parliament to decide how to move forward with the amendment, which will most likely take place after the 2019 elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.