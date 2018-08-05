‘Land expropriation to have negative impact on Khoi community’

Chief Cornelius Kok of the Griqua Traditional Council says land expropriation without compensation will have a negative impact on the Khoi community.

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of South Africans have voiced their views on land expropriation for the last time as Parliament concluded public hearings in Cape Town on Saturday.

Hundreds of Western Cape residents, political parties and civic organisations gathered in Cape Town for the last of the public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

The views differed with some calling for a constitutional amendment and others vehemently opposed to the constitutional review.

Chief Cornelius Kok of the Griqua Traditional Council says land expropriation without compensation will have a negative impact on the Khoi community.

“You see this land… the original owner is the Khoi and the Bushmen nations. They are the custodians of this land although we do not get the recognition.”

ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa says the governing party’s position on land has been consistent since it took a resolution at its December conference.

“The outcomes of these processes must reflect what the people has said and we have said.”

It will now be up to Parliament to decide how to move forward with the amendment, which will most likely take place after the 2019 elections.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)