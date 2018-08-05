JHB couple due in court after locking cops inside house
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were called to the house to investigate a complaint of loud music on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg couple will appear at the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Monday after they locked officers inside their house in Berea.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were called to the house to investigate a complaint of loud music on Saturday. It is understood police went inside to confiscate the devices used to play the music. The pair then locked the gate with some officers still inside.
The man and woman initially refused to unlock their gate to the authorities until backup arrived.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said: “The lock was broken by other officers and the couple will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court tomorrow morning to face charges of interfering with officers’ duty, resisting arrest, assault and playing loud music.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Suspected underworld boss gunned down in Cape Town
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.