Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.0 quake strikes off Lombok island

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said the earthquake, which struck at a depth of 15km, prompted a tsunami warning.

JAKARTA - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the north coast of Indonesia’s island of Lombok on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

