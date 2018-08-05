England call up Pope, Woakes to replace Malan, Stokes for India test
David Malan scored 28 runs across both innings for England as the hosts secured a thrilling 31-run victory against India.
BENGALURU - England have called up uncapped batsman Ollie Pope to replace out of form David Malan while paceman Chris Woakes comes in for all-rounder Ben Stokes for the second test against India, which begins on Thursday at Lord’s.
Malan scored 28 runs across both innings for England as the hosts secured a thrilling 31-run victory against India. The 30-year-old also dropped a chance to dismiss Virat Kohli in the first innings and the visitors’ skipper went on to score 149.
“Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career,” national selector Ed Smith said. “He has reached a 1000 first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division’s stand-out batsman this season with 684 runs at 85.
“The selection panel believe that Ollie’s performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket.”
Pope, 20, has impressed by reaching the 1000-run mark in just 15 first-class matches for domestic side Surrey. He also scored an unbeaten 50 in England Lions’ victory over India last month.
Woakes is brought in to replace Stokes, who faces a court hearing in Bristol this week.
“Ben Stokes is unavailable, but Chris Woakes, with some extra matches and practices under his belt, can now return to the England squad after injury,” Smith added.
Full squad:
Joe Root (captain),
Moeen Ali,
James Anderson,
Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper),
Stuart Broad,
Jos Buttler,
Alastair Cook,
Sam Curran,
Keaton Jennings,
Ollie Pope,
Jamie Porter,
Adil Rashid,
Chris Woakes.
Popular in Sport
-
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein Celtic
-
Hansen ends debate over starting flyhalf by backing Barrett
-
Chiefs, Sundowns draw in thrilling PSL season opener
-
Semenya cruises to 27th consecutive 800m victory
-
Hendricks shines on debut, SA clinch ODI series
-
Mourinho warns of tough times if United fail to improve squad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.