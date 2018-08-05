Drunk driver in possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition arrested

Parly highlights concerns after unannounced visit to Macassar Police Station

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested in Johannesburg following a police chase on the M2 highway on Saturday night.
The driver fled from police near Denver with police managing to stop him at the Van Buuren Road off-ramp in Bedfordview.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The drunken driver fled from officers, they got him to stop at the Van Buuren Road off-ramp where they discovered that he had an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
The man will appear in the Jeppe Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
