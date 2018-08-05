De Lille feels vindicated by DA decision to drop charges

Patricia De Lille has on Sunday announced she will be stepping down as the city’s longest-serving mayor at the end of October.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says she feels relieved and vindicated by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) decision to drop all internal party charges against her.

She is maintaining her innocence in the face of allegations levelled against her over the past year.

But she insists she has not been forced by the party to resign.

De Lille says with the charges against her dropped, she can get on with her life.

She says she remains committed to building a better city and country for all, but in what capacity she will do so, remains unclear.

“I think there are always lessons to be learned out of every experience and this saga has just been going on for too long. I felt persecuted, finally we’ve come to this solution and from this point onwards, I’d like to move forward.”

However, shortly after the announcement De Lille tweeted that her decision to resign was not because she had made a deal with the DA.

Instead, she says she could no longer stand the constant abuse.

De Lille says it was a difficult decision to make, but one she believes Capetonians will understand.