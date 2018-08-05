DA confirms De Lille agrees to resign as CT mayor
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has confirmed that Patricia de Lille has agreed to resign as Cape Town mayor.
CAPE TOWN - After months of public fighting, court battles and motions of no confidence, it’s officially the end of the line for Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.
De Lille will step down as Cape Town mayor at the end of October.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and De Lille made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.
"This has been a long and difficult journey. This matter has already gone on for too long, and has sapped the energies and attentions of both parties from our core work, for which we apologise." - @mmusimane #DeLille— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
"We were both desirous of finding a mutually agreeable resolution, and we have now done so. I am confident that this outcome is in the best interests of the people of Cape Town." - @MmusiMaimane #DeLille— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
"Cape Town Mayor @PatriciaDeLille has agreed to resign the office of Mayor, effective 31 October 2018". @MmusiMaimane #DeLille— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
"The DA has taken a decision to withdraw all internal disciplinary charges against Patricia de Lille.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 5, 2018
Any other investigations by the City are not covered by this agree-ment." - @Mmusimaine #DeLille
My statement on today’s announcement by @Our_DA leader @MmusiMaimane: pic.twitter.com/6tIrvONovX— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) August 5, 2018
De Lille says that it is time to put her differences with the party aside.
After seven years in office, Mayor Patricia de Lille will step down on 31 October.
In exchange, the DA has agreed to drop all disciplinary charges against her.
De Lille was due to face fresh charges this week.
She says it’s time to put her fight with the DA aside, to work on major challenges facing the country.
As part of this impasse deal brokered on Saturday night, De Lille will remain a member of the DA.
