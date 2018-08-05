DA confirms De Lille agrees to resign as CT mayor

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has confirmed that Patricia de Lille has agreed to resign as Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - After months of public fighting, court battles and motions of no confidence, it’s officially the end of the line for Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.

De Lille will step down as Cape Town mayor at the end of October.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and De Lille made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

De Lille says that it is time to put her differences with the party aside.

After seven years in office, Mayor Patricia de Lille will step down on 31 October.

In exchange, the DA has agreed to drop all disciplinary charges against her.

De Lille was due to face fresh charges this week.

She says it’s time to put her fight with the DA aside, to work on major challenges facing the country.

As part of this impasse deal brokered on Saturday night, De Lille will remain a member of the DA.