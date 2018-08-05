CT cop among 5 arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, firearms

-
Probe underway into Somerset Mall roof collapseLocal
[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don’t belong in engineeringLocal
Boy (13), girl (10) wounded during shooting in Mitchells PlainLocal
40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violenceWorld
Courtney Pieters' killer Mortimer Saunders due in courtLocal
Tourists flee Indonesia's Lombok island after quake kills 91World
Mourinho warns of tough times if United fail to improve squadSport
Steyn banking on experience for one last tilt at World CupSport
Hansen ends debate over starting flyhalf by backing BarrettSport
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein CelticSport
Semenya cruises to 27th consecutive 800m victorySport
Hendricks shines on debut, SA clinch ODI seriesSport
'Murphy Brown' revival to tackle sexual misconduct with #MurphyTooLifestyle
Singer Demi Lovato speaks out, says will keep fighting addictionLifestyle
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US tiesWorld
Lebanon's glamorous music festivals struggle in tough timesLifestyle
Lady Gaga apologises over Zombie Boy death commentsLifestyle
Sir Patrick Stewart returning to 'Star Trek'Lifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018Lifestyle
Priyanka Chopra bids 'Quantico' farewellLifestyle
Harvey Weinstein enters emails with rape accuser into court case evidenceLifestyle
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yetPolitics
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignationPolitics
DA criticises ANC’s timing on referring Qedani Mahlangu to integrity committeePolitics
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black businessPolitics
More arrests imminent after 2 held for ANC councillor’s murder in KnysnaLocal
De Lille: Fight with DA cannot continue foreverPolitics
[OPINION] No #TotalShutDown for toxic masculinityOpinion
[OPINION] Israel-Gaza’s risky brinkmanshipOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Female principals in SA: the dynamics that get in the way of successOpinion
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s historic elections: leopards don’t change their spotsOpinion
[OPINION] The messy politics linked to land reformOpinion
[EXPLAINER] How competitive is South Africa’s private healthcare sector?Opinion
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
Absa H1 profit down 4%
Rand softer, headwinds seen capping any rallyBusiness
Probe continues into Liberty data breachBusiness
Low probability of load shedding, says EskomBusiness
Huawei in British spotlight over use of US firm's softwareBusiness
CT cop among 5 arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, firearms
Four suspects were apprehended shortly after a house raid and police gave chase to a man who fled in a car; it was later established that he is a police member.
CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police detective is one of five men who've been arrested for the possession of stolen vehicles and prohibited firearms in Bishop Lavis.
Officers conducted an operation on Saturday to track down a vehicle that was stolen during a house robbery last week.
Upon arrival at a house in Friesland Street, officers noticed a Mercedes Benz parked outside that was stolen during a hijacking in Lansdowne a month ago.
When they entered the property, police spotted a group of men who scattered in various directions when the noticed officers.
Four suspects were apprehended shortly thereafter, and police gave chase to a man who fled in a car.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk says they tracked him down in Valhalla Park where it was established that he's a policeman.
“Upon searching the residence, police found a bank note counting machine, pellet and toy guns and a crowbar. The arrested suspects are aged 28, 36, 47, 50 and the 36-year-old police member. The specialised police units were on the scene conducting investigations.”
