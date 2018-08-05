ANC reacts to attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Maduro

The ANC has wished President Nicolás Maduro and the people of Venezuela strength during this time and the injured a speedy recovery.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has learnt with shock of the attempted assassination of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

President Maduro was delivering a keynote address on the 81st anniversary of the National Bolivarian Guard when at least two explosions in aerial devices reportedly occurred in front of the president's podium.

The ANC urges the government of Venezuela to get to the bottom of these attacks and to do everything to arrest this scourge.

Seven people were injured when drone-like devices were detonated during the televised speech of Maduro.

He escaped unharmed.

Live footages show him suddenly looking up, startled mid-speech while beside him, his wife winces after a loud bang.

Dozens of soldiers are also seen scattering during the live event which was aimed at commentating the 81st anniversary of the Venezuelan National Guard in the capital of Caracas.

