2 killed after accident near mine

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that two people have been killed near the Atok Brakfontein Chrome Mine.

According to police, the brakes of a dump truck failed, causing the vehicle to overturn. A statement reads: "It's alleged that the duo were on top of the mountain operating a dump truck. It's believed that the truck's brakes failed, it overturned and caught fire, killing both people instantly."

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says they’re working to determine whether the deceased were employees at the mine.

“The South African Police Service is investigating a case of culpable homicide.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)