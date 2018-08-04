Zim business community urges politicians to accept election results

The business community says the country should now focus on the future.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s business community has urged politicians to accept the results which saw Emmerson Mnangagwa elected leader of the country after serving as interim president since November last year.

On Friday, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa accused the electoral commission of altering figures, announcing his intentions to challenge the results of the presidential election.

Local businessman Floyd Chabata has accused Chamisa of having a personal grudge against the electoral commission’s chair Priscilla Chigumba.

Chabata says Chamisa has diverted the focus from the plight of Zimbabweans for a better life.

“It was Chamisa who appointed this chair so why is he now making her choose. They were possibly thinking she was going to stand with him, what wrong has she said.”

However, the MDC opposition leader says Chigumba is to blame.

“Chigumba is very arrogant, not willing to cooperate and not understanding that this election is about citizens.”

Both Chamisa and Mnangagwa have promised investment opportunities for local and international business during their campaigns.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)