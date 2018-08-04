#TotalShutDown wants convicted rapist Brickz to stop performing
The musician, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, performed on Friday at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Award ceremony.
JOHANNESBURG - The #TotalShutdown movement says will be releasing a petition calling on the convicted rapist and kwaito star Brickz to stop performing his music.
The musician, whose real name is Sipho Ndlovu, performed on Friday at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Award ceremony.
According to reports, Brickz owed the organisers a gig from back in 2016 which he could not fulfil because he was in prison.
The musician is currently out on bail for raping his then 15-year-old orphaned niece in 2013.
However, the movement's Zimasa Nqabeni's says it is shocking that the organisers allowed a convicted rapist to perform at their event.
“They don’t see it as an important societal issue because you cannot have such a massive moment a couple of years ago and yet you’re not feeling some kind of empathy to say how can we make a difference.”
Popular in Local
-
Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Suspected underworld boss gunned down in Cape Town
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.