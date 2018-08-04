‘Raid on MDC headquarters linked to election rigging claims’
Nelson Chamisa's lawyer Thabani Moyo says the police are being used in an attempt to undermine their case against the electoral commission.
HARARE - The lawyer representing Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the raid on the party’s headquarters is linked to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance’s claim that elections were rigged to favour Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Twenty-two people were arrested when police sealed off and raided the Harvest House on Wednesday.
On Friday, Chamisa said his party would provide proof the numbers were cooked.
“They went to the MDC headquarters because they thought they were going to find the V11 forms and confiscate them.”
Moyo also condemned the attempt to forcefully remove reporters from the hotel where Chamisa made the announcement.
“You were threatened and told there could be no press conference.”
The scenes today at the Bronte Hotel have no place in our society and we are urgently investigating the matter to understand exactly what happened. Over the past nine months we have protected freedom of speech, of assembly and the right to criticise the government. (1/2)— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 3, 2018
This is an indispensable part of the new Zimbabwe. It is non-negotiable and will not change.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 3, 2018
We won the election freely and fairly, and have nothing to hide or fear. Anyone is free to address the media at any time (2/2)
Meanwhile, police officers can be seen stationed outside the party’s headquarters on Saturday afternoon.
UK CONCERNED
Britain’s government said on Saturday that it was deeply concerned by violence following Zimbabwe’s elections and by the “disproportionate response from the security forces.”
“We have urged all parties to work together to ensure calm,” Harriett Baldwin, minister of state for Africa, said in a statement. “It is vital that any appeals against the results or the process are handled swiftly and impartially.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
