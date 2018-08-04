Priyanka Chopra bids 'Quantico' farewell

The 36-year-old actress has paid tribute to the FBI agent she has portrayed since the US programme hit screens in 2015 after the series finale aired on on Friday night.

LONDON - Priyanka Chopra has paid tribute to her Quantico character Alex Parrish as the US TV series aired its season finale.

The 36-year-old actress has paid tribute to the FBI agent she has portrayed since the US programme hit screens in 2015 after the series finale aired on ABC in the US on Friday night.

The Baywatch star admitted the job challenged her psychically and emotionally, but that she hopes it has led the way for other women of colour to become leading ladies in Hollywood.

Quantico was axed by ABC after three series in May.

Meanwhile, it looks set to be a busy year for Chopra as she's just got engaged to her boyfriend Nick Jonas and will seemingly be planning their wedding in 2019.

The 25-year-old hunk got down on one knee during a romantic trip to London.

Prior to their trip to the British capital, Jonas reportedly closed down a Tiffany's store in New York City in order to find the perfect ring to propose with.

A source said: "They are very happy. His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her."