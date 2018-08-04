Parly concludes public hearings on land expropriation
It’s been two months since Parliament kicked off its hearings into the possible review of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has concluded its hearings into land expropriation without compensation.
On Saturday, hundreds of Western Cape residents gathered for the last of the public hearings into a possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The joint review committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to see whether reviews of Section 25 and other clauses are necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation.
Thousands have made submissions supporting or opposing a possible a constitutional amendment.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane took the opportunity to garner support against land expropriation without compensation.
“The real problem is the fact that we have a government that’s not working, that we ultimately have spent more money on VIP security instead of actually doing land reform.”
Committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith said the hearings were a true example of democracy.
“I am confident that if anybody chose to take us to court, we'd be able to defend ourselves because we allowed for democracy to prevail.”
The committee will now report back to Parliament before a final decision is taken.
DP @FloydShivambu telling SABC that from the nationwide public hearings, the majority are making a clarion call for land to be expropriated without compensation. pic.twitter.com/j52xEEeckd— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 4, 2018
Cape Metro resident says “On one hand you say the land was stolen and on the other hand you say we must expropriate, how are we expropriating from a thief?” #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/oJwFhl41H0— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 4, 2018
This man says the #LandExpropriation debate should go beyond 1913 and start at 1652.He says "white people should not own land in Africa, if that's how it was supposed to be, God would have created them in Africa." #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/yjs8B6llDR— BlackBallPen (@dinanodamano) July 26, 2018
Cape Metro is Ready to take our land. Today’s the last day of the public hearings on land expropriation without compensation. #WeAreReady for #LandExpropriation! pic.twitter.com/3fTwAssKZJ— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 4, 2018
He says the matter is political, "The issue is not farmers not willing to give land back, the fault is lack of political will." He says politicians are fooling the people into thinking they will get land, when it is the state that will own it. #sabcnews #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/wTL06NxGjh— BlackBallPen (@dinanodamano) July 27, 2018
This video closes public hearings on #LandExpropriation, 😂😂😂. This man is leadership @tumisole pic.twitter.com/pnyEni2YEl— KennyMorolongLeads (@LMagagane) July 30, 2018
#LandHearings We have made our submission. Section 25 must be amended to Land Expropriation without compensation.— Alkebulan Citizen (@nthulenyane) July 28, 2018
We remain people of @TshwaneEff#EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/naw4NvF26b
