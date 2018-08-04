Pandor welcomes salary agreement between Fort Hare University & Nehawu

This now brings to end weeks of strike action, which had resulted in the postponement of the university's mid-year examinations.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has welcomed the salary agreement signed by the Fort Hare University and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

In a letter to the university community, the vice chancellor and principal of the institution, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu- confirmed that an agreement has been reached.

Pandor has urged all parties to focus on getting the academic programme underway and assisting students who had been adversely affected.

Spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “The minister hopes with the signing done, the parties can focus on assisting the students. whom she said are the people who have been affected by the strike. to get back to the academic programme.”