Pair nabbed for possession of over 200 rounds of ammunition
The ammunition was discovered at a cash and carry supermarket in Monwood Drive in Browns Farm.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested after police found more than 200 live rounds of ammunition in their possession in Nyanga.
The ammunition was discovered at a cash and carry supermarket in Monwood Drive in Browns Farm.
Officers were initially at the business looking for a man in connection with a murder case in Khayelitsha.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Police were conduction a tracing operation at the supermarket for a suspect wanted for double murder and attempted murder in Khayelitsha, the suspect, a 30-year-old, was arrested. As they searched the premises, members recovered 203 rounds of 9mm ammunition.”
The business owner was also taken into custody for the possession of illegal ammunition.
#sapsWC 203 Live rounds of ammunition recovered and two suspects arrested in Browns Farm, #Nyanga. MEhttps://t.co/hsfvS2MJWD pic.twitter.com/lpeqQm8tAN— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 4, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Rhodes University SRC saddened by death of student Khensani Maseko
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Suspected underworld boss gunned down in Cape Town
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignation
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.