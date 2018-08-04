Pair nabbed for possession of over 200 rounds of ammunition

The ammunition was discovered at a cash and carry supermarket in Monwood Drive in Browns Farm.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested after police found more than 200 live rounds of ammunition in their possession in Nyanga.

Officers were initially at the business looking for a man in connection with a murder case in Khayelitsha.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Police were conduction a tracing operation at the supermarket for a suspect wanted for double murder and attempted murder in Khayelitsha, the suspect, a 30-year-old, was arrested. As they searched the premises, members recovered 203 rounds of 9mm ammunition.”

The business owner was also taken into custody for the possession of illegal ammunition.