Numsa backs ‘boycott Shoprite’ call over Namibian case
Shoprite is suing its Namibian workers who allegedly went on a strike demanding improved working conditions and a 20% salary increase in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) supports the call to boycott all Shoprite stores after reports of it suing its workers in Namibia for R4.5 million for embarking on an industrial action.
It is alleged that the workers were demanding improved working conditions and a 20% salary increase in 2015.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the retail giant wants to punish workers for fighting for their rights instead of engaging with them.
She says the store is exploitative and it stands in solidarity with the workers.
“Shoprite is an abusive company whose success depends on the rampant exploitation of labour. They treat workers as slaves and even in South Africa, they have a terrible reputation as an employer.”
Popular in Business
-
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
-
SABC says implementing turnaround plan to meet financial obligations
-
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black business
-
Public has until Thursday to comment on tobacco bill
-
Probe continues into Liberty data breach
-
Huawei in British spotlight over use of US firm's software
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.