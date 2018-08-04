Manhunt after firearms stolen from EC police station

It is understood the group walked into the police station on Saturday and held an officer on duty at gunpoint.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for four men who stormed the Kareedouw police station and made off with an unconfirmed number of firearms.

The provincial commissioner has called on the community to assist with any information which may lead to arrests.

Spokesperson Gerda Swart says a task team of detectives and the Hawks have been roped in to track down the suspects.

“We have experienced detectives, including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, and organised crime that’s been activated to track down these brazen thieves.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)