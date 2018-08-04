Maimane questions motives of some parties in NMB Municipality

The DA is once again fighting for control in the troubled Eastern Cape municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has questioned the motives of some opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

It comes as the party on Friday marked it's two years of coalition in three metros, including Johannesburg and Tshwane.

The coalition local government is being threatened, with minority parties seeking to oust Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.

Maimane says the issues raised by the parties have nothing to do with the governance but are racially divisive.

“We must ask ourselves a genuine question. What is this coalition that’s now being formed seeking to achieve for the people that’s not being achieved and what is its purpose? I fear that it’s about getting back at stealing resources that we saw in the ANC and I fear it’s to divide.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)