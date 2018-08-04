Demi Lovato 'grateful' to be alive
The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital last week after she was found unconscious at her home following an alleged overdose.
LONDON - Demi Lovato is reportedly grateful to be alive following her suspected overdose, and she now understands the severity of what happened.
The 25-year-old singer was rushed to hospital last week after she was found unconscious at her home following an alleged overdose, and after it was claimed earlier this week that the star is now planning to leave hospital and head to rehab, sources have said she's turned a corner.
An insider said: "Demi's turned the corner and is doing much better. She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab. She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.
"She is scared and grateful to be alive. Her family hasn't left her side and have consulted with several people to figure out what the best plan of action is. Everyone wants her to take it very seriously and she seems to be."
The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker - who was sober for six years before revealing in her new track Sober that she had relapsed - reportedly knows she needs help and is now on board with heading to a treatment facility.
The source added to E! News: "Demi knows she needs help. Her family has told her that this is the time to be a good example to her fans. She wants to make a statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover."
Earlier this week, insiders reported Lovato was serious about her sobriety and is planning to do whatever it takes to get sober.
They said: "Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional. During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released.
"Her and her team need to decide what is the best decision for Demi once she leaves the hospital. Demi has told the people close to her that she is serious about her sobriety, and plans to do whatever it takes to maintain a healthy lifestyle moving forward."
