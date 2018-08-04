Crusaders defeat Lions to win back-to-back Super Rugby titles

The Crusaders defeated the Lions 37-18 in Christchurch on Saturday to win a second consecutive Super Rugby title.

JOHANNESBURG - The Crusaders beat the Lions 37-18 in the Super Rugby final in Christchurch to register their second consecutive title.

The home side went into the match as overwhelming favourites to defend their title that they won last season at Ellis Park against the same opposition, but the Lions started brightly with some pressure play inside the first 15 minutes.

Ruan Combrinck made an early break but the Crusaders' ferocious defence extinguished any thoughts of a try. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies got the first points of the match when Australian referee Angus Gardner pinged the Crusaders for a ruck infringement and Jantjies slotted over the penalty goal.

Richie Mo’unga hit back with a penalty goal of his own to level matters at 3-3 before Jantjies made a diabolical mistake on his own try line. The enigmatic Jantjies thought that the ball had crossed the line before dotting it in his in-goal area, but Gardner ruled that Jantjies had carried the ball over the line.

The Crusaders then scored from the resulting 5m scrum through winger Seta Tamanivalu, who finished brilliantly in the corner under some pressure from a desperate Lions cover defense. Mo’unga then increased the lead with a penalty to take the score to 13-3.

The set pieces were going to be important in the Lions' bid to win this final, but the Crusaders foiled the powerful lineout driving maul that has been a profitable try-scoring weapon for the Lions all season as it had produced 21 tries.

David Havili then scored the second try for the Crusaders from a beautiful counterattack, which put the Lions under enormous pressure to come back into the game heading into halftime and at the break the Crusaders took a 20-6 lead.

The Lions tried to assert themselves more in the second half and changed in tactical approach. Cyle Brink got their first try of the night when he barged through the tackle of Matt Todd but the Crusaders, in true champion fashion, hit back almost immediately with a try through replacement scrumhalf Mitch Drummond.

Ryan Crotty was shown yellow for cynical play and Springbok hooker Malcom Marx made sure the Lions took advantage of the numbers when a scored the second try of the night. Just as the visitors thought they were back in the game, the now nine-time champions vanquished any thoughts of a comeback as Scott Barrett scored their fourth try of the night.

For the third time running, the Lions lost a Super Rugby final but for the Crusaders it was yet another brilliant season that further stretched their legacy as the most successful franchise in the competition's history.