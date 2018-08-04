27 injured after bakkie rolls on N1 in Randburg

Paramedics say they found some of the victims along the highway on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 27 people have been injured after the bakkie they were travelling in rolled along the N1 north in Randburg.

ER24's Ineke Van Huyssteen says two patients sustained serious injuries.

“ER24, as well as multiple other emergency medical services on scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”

