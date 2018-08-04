27 injured after bakkie rolls on N1 in Randburg

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
Go

27 injured after bakkie rolls on N1 in Randburg

Paramedics say they found some of the victims along the highway on Saturday morning.

About 27 people were injured after a road accident involving a bakkie in Randburg on Saturday 4 August 2018. Picture: ER24
About 27 people were injured after a road accident involving a bakkie in Randburg on Saturday 4 August 2018. Picture: ER24
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least 27 people have been injured after the bakkie they were travelling in rolled along the N1 north in Randburg.

Paramedics say they found some of the victims along the highway on Saturday morning.

ER24's Ineke Van Huyssteen says two patients sustained serious injuries.

“ER24, as well as multiple other emergency medical services on scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA