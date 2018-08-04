2 men arrested for speeding in Limpopo

-
Probe underway into Somerset Mall roof collapseLocal
[LISTEN] Manglin Pillay denies saying women don’t belong in engineeringLocal
Boy (13), girl (10) wounded during shooting in Mitchells PlainLocal
40 shot and four killed in a night of Chicago gun violenceWorld
Courtney Pieters' killer Mortimer Saunders due in courtLocal
Tourists flee Indonesia's Lombok island after quake kills 91World
Mourinho warns of tough times if United fail to improve squadSport
Steyn banking on experience for one last tilt at World CupSport
Hansen ends debate over starting flyhalf by backing BarrettSport
Businesswoman Sinki Leshabane to buy struggling Bloemfontein CelticSport
Semenya cruises to 27th consecutive 800m victorySport
Hendricks shines on debut, SA clinch ODI seriesSport
'Murphy Brown' revival to tackle sexual misconduct with #MurphyTooLifestyle
Singer Demi Lovato speaks out, says will keep fighting addictionLifestyle
Russia tasks Hollywood actor Seagal with improving US tiesWorld
Lebanon's glamorous music festivals struggle in tough timesLifestyle
Lady Gaga apologises over Zombie Boy death commentsLifestyle
Sir Patrick Stewart returning to 'Star Trek'Lifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018Lifestyle
Priyanka Chopra bids 'Quantico' farewellLifestyle
Harvey Weinstein enters emails with rape accuser into court case evidenceLifestyle
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am not finished with them yetPolitics
Mazzone urges DA to unite following De Lille resignationPolitics
DA criticises ANC’s timing on referring Qedani Mahlangu to integrity committeePolitics
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black businessPolitics
More arrests imminent after 2 held for ANC councillor’s murder in KnysnaLocal
De Lille: Fight with DA cannot continue foreverPolitics
[OPINION] No #TotalShutDown for toxic masculinityOpinion
[OPINION] Israel-Gaza’s risky brinkmanshipOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Female principals in SA: the dynamics that get in the way of successOpinion
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s historic elections: leopards don’t change their spotsOpinion
[OPINION] The messy politics linked to land reformOpinion
[EXPLAINER] How competitive is South Africa’s private healthcare sector?Opinion
[MAP] Following the money: Cash-in-transit heists across SALocal
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Absa H1 profit down 4%
Rand softer, headwinds seen capping any rallyBusiness
SABC says implementing turnaround plan to meet financial obligationsBusiness
ANC in CT concerned De Lille’s resignation will affect black businessPolitics
Probe continues into Liberty data breachBusiness
Low probability of load shedding, says EskomBusiness
Huawei in British spotlight over use of US firm's softwareBusiness
2 men arrested for speeding in Limpopo
Police say those who contravene the rules of the road will not be spared and urged motorists to drive within the speed limits.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo traffic police have arrested two men driving at 197km and 172km per hour on a 120km zone along the N1 Roodekuil on Saturday morning.
Spokesperson Matome Tauatsoala says those who contravene the rules of the road will not be spared and urged motorists to drive within the speed limits.
He says the pair have been handed to the Bela Bela Police Station where they will be charged for reckless and negligent driving.
“We are warning people who are coming to our province that here if they break the rules of the road, our traffic officer will discharge their duty without any fear or favour.”
Timeline
