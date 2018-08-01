Round Two of Varsity football expected to produce more goals

Defending champions, Tuks will be looking to get their first points on the board following their opening day loss to, cross-town rivals, TUT.

JOHANNESBURG - The second round of Varsity Football takes place on Thursday with the Johannesburg sides looking to build on their opening round victories.

The action gets underway at 4 pm in Johannesburg when Wits host UWC. The boys from the Western Cape will be hoping the two weeks of travelling has no impact on their performance; they travelled up to Mafikeng in the first round of fixtures.

Wits are also back from travels after a successful south-bound trip to UKZN.

Staying in Johannesburg, the orange brigade will be in full voice again when they host Tuks. UJ were emphatic in their opening game, beating University of Limpopo 7-1.

With Tuks winning last year’s final, expectations will be high with many Pretoria fans expecting a victory. Kick-off is at 6:15 pm.

Kwa-Zulu Natal – similar to UJ – host their second consecutive home game, this time against NWU at 6:30 pm. In their last appearance at the Howard College Stadium, UKZN were unlucky not to take a point from Wits losing 3-2. Perhaps a change in venue may yield a different result.

In what is their second of many more distant away games, TUT travel to Limpopo. Following their stadium ban, TUT will be travelling for the entire season – even if they qualify for a home final.

UL will be hoping the travelling will take away from TUT’s energy. In their previous outing TUT edged Tuks 2-1. Kick-off is at 6:30 pm.

Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro's predictions:

Wits 2-1 UWC

UJ 1-1 Tuks

UKZN 2-1 NWU

UL 0-4 TUT

For news, reviews, player features and in-depth discussion on the 2018 Varsity Football season, check out EWN’s Pitchside Podcast presented by Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro.