SA Agulhas expedition brings new research findings on Indian Ocean
The state-of-the-art research vessel returned to South Africa from the Comoro Islands and Tanzania.
CAPE TOWN - The last leg of the Second International Indian Ocean Expedition (llOE2) is underway as the SA Agulhas ll sets sail to Cape Town from Durban on Tuesday.
The state-of-the-art research vessel returned to South Africa from the Comoro Islands and Tanzania.
The IIOE2 was commissioned 50 years after the first International Indian Ocean Expedition, which took place between 1960 and 1965.
Ashley Johnson, a physicist and director of oceans research at the Department of Environmental Affairs, says Africa has made a meaningful contribution to science during the second expedition.
“In the 60s, Africa’s contribution to the [first] Indian Ocean expedition was minimal. I think only South Africa was involved back then. That first expedition in the 60s gave rise to some of the biggest institutions in India, so it has a legacy… We asked Cabinet to allow us to take leadership in the Second International Indian Ocean Expedition, not only for ourselves but for the region and Africa.”
The department says the work done during the voyage places developing countries of the Indian Ocean in a better position to preserve the integrity of its oceans and detect ocean-related threats to coastal communities and infrastructure.
Johnson says their data collection covers physics, chemistry, biodiversity, large animals and geology.
He adds the findings that have been made during this leg of the expedition will be unveiled during the course of the week.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lobby calls for removal of SAICE chief over 'offensive' gender article
-
Govt receives more than 300 objections over Grahamstown renaming
-
Women's rights groups want fundraiser event featuring Manana cancelled
-
#FeesMustFall damage costs soar to nearly R800m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.