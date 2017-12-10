Popular Topics
Go

[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry

Dlamini dropped a bombshell accusing the deputy president of also being responsible for violence against women.

Bathabile Dlamini at the opening of the ANC NPC at Nasrec. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
367 days ago

DURBAN - ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has threatened to reveal Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s history of abusing women if he does not stop resorting to what she calls “cheap politicking.”

Dlamini was speaking on the sidelines of a rally near Durban yesterday which was closing off the year of OR Tambo.

Presidential nominee Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma delivered the keynote address to hundreds of ANC members.

Dlamini lambasted Ramaphosa for saying he would believe Fezekile Kuzwayo who came to be known as Khwezi.

Khwezi accused President Jacob Zuma of raping her but Zuma was acquitted in 2006.

Dlamini dropped a bombshell accusing the deputy president of also being responsible for violence against women.

“He must talk about himself and if he continues doing this, we are going to call people who are prepared to talk about his history.”

Dlamini Zuma on the other hand declined to comment on Ramaphosa as if she also agrees with his remarks.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

