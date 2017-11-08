2017 SA Literary Awards celebrate !Xam & !Kun languages
The authors of the collected !Xam and !Kun languages work are |A!kunta, !Kabbo, ≠Kasin, Dia!kwain, and |Han≠kass’o.
JOHANNESBURG – In a first of its kind in South Africa, the 2017 South African Literary Awards have praised and given recognition to the !Xam and !Kun languages with a posthumous literary award.
The event was held at Unisa in Pretoria on Tuesday night.
Five legendary contributors have been drawn from Wilhelm Bleek and Lucy Lloyd archives of !Xam and !Kun narratives, verses, songs, chants, drawings and other materials for the award.
In presenting the posthumous literary awards, Professor Andries Oliphant said: “The [Wilhelm Bleek and Lucy Lloyd] archives consist of some 13,000 pages of the !Xam and !Kun languages, which are now extinct. These informants were prisoners of the British government in the Breakwater Prison so they were released in the custody of Bleek and his sister in the 1800s.”
Among other winners is retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who walked away with the creative non- fiction award for his book My Own Liberator and Moses Shimo Seletisha who won the first-time published author award for his book titled Tšhutšhumakgala.
In accepting his award, Moseneke said: “I’m truly grateful, there’s something about being recognised by your own – it’s just so special. It’s been a long journey and I tried to record it as well as I could in My Own Liberator and the good news is that the journey still continues.”
Other winners:
k.Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award
Nthikeng Mohlele – Pleasure
Poetry Award
Helen Moffett – Prunings
Simphiwe Ali Nolutshungu - Iingcango Zentliziyo
Literary Journalism Award
Don Makatile - Body of work
Phakama Mbonambi - Body of work
Literary Translators Award
Bridget Theron-Bushell - The Thirstland Trek 1874 – 1881
Jeff Opland, Wandile Kuse and Pamela Maseko - William Wellington Gqoba: Isizwe Esinembali and Xhosa Histories And Poetry (1873 – 1888)
Jeff Opland and Pamela Maseko - DLP.Yali-Manisi: Iimbali Zamanyange, Historical Poems
Nadine Gordimer Short Story Award
Roela Hattingh – Kamee
Lifetime Achievement Literary Award
Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa - Body of work
Aletta Matshedisð Motimele - Body of work
Etienne Van Heerden - Body of work
Chairperson’s Award
Themba Christian Msimang - Body of work
