-
Support ‘coming in from around the world’ for Douglas Forbes
Forbes is currently in hospital and is said to be fighting for his life.
Editor's Note: This article was amended in November 2018 to reflect that Douglas Forbes recovered fully from the attack.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of author Douglas Forbes says prayers and support messages are coming from across the globe for the 70-year-old who was attacked at his Observatory home on Monday.
Forbes is currently in hospital and is said to be fighting for his life after his kidneys failed at a hospital's emergency room.
His son Brad Forbes says they suspect that his domestic worker poisoned him before letting her accomplices in the house to gag and rob him on Monday.
He says his father was fine until Thursday when they rushed him to hospital, but his kidneys failed at the emergency room.
The 70-year-old is internationally renowned for inventing the human pin code method for analysing personalities.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
