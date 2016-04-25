Mbeki frustrated by arms deal 'corruption' claims

Mbeki says he would be happy if Judge Willie Seriti’s report on the arms deal is taken on judicial review.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Thabo Mbeki says he is frustrated by repeated claims that the purchase of military weapons and armour was a corrupt process and has challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence in court.

Mbeki says he would be happy if Judge Willie Seriti's report on the arms deal is taken on judicial review.

"My view is that it would very good if they could do that because then they can go to court and present the information which they have."

He says repeated claims of corruption around the deal are frustrating.

"It becomes very frustrating; I'm using a mild word, when the same person who could not produce a single fact of corruption at the commission, pops up now of and says 'there was corruption', what corruption?"

The former president also says it reflects a stereotype about African governments.

"These allegations, without facts, are based on a stereotype and the stereotype is African governments are generally corrupt therefore this African government is corrupt."

Mbeki says he is upset by the refusal of whistle-blowers to testify at the commission.