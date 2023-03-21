Zuma vows to ensure that Sanco fights for ordinary citizens

The former head of state, who was elected Sanco KZN chair in January, delivered his first speech at a Sanco gathering in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma said that he would ensure that the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) fought for the rights of ordinary citizens.

The former head of state, who was elected Sanco KZN chair in January, delivered his first speech at a Sanco gathering in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

Zuma also urged the civic organisation's members to hold the current administration to account for service delivery failures amongst other things.

He told those who were part of the gathering that the power of who should be in government lay with them.

The former president is carrying on with his duties as KZN Sanco chairperson even after the organisation's national structure delegitimised his election.

He said that it was time that Sanco fought for human rights.

Zuma said that this should start with holding government accountable.

"Does this country belong to this government? We send government to govern, so therefore he serves us."

He said that public holidays like Human Rights Day shouldn’t be celebrated while there was still poverty.

"We can’t celebrate Human Rights Day while people are still poor, so instead we need to remember where we are and what is happening to us."

Zuma has also urged voters to use their right in next year’s election to rather vote for a government that would serve them.