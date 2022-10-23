Zuma says age ain't nothing but a number ahead of ANC December conference

The 80-year-old has said he will stand for election at the ANC's elective conference in December because age is not a factor in the governing party.

Former president Jacob Zuma has said he will stand for election at the ANC's elective conference in December because age is not a factor in the governing party.

Last month, Zuma availed himself for the position of ANC national chairperson.

The 80-year-old addressed the media on Saturday in Johannesburg for the first time since completing his 15-month contempt of court sentence.

In a wide-ranging address that spanned over two and a half hours – Zuma also took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa – accusing him of corruption.

