Zuma’s prosecution of Ramaphosa sought to thwart his ANC presidency, court told

In their arguments on Wednesday, former statesman Jacob Zuma’s legal team maintained that Cyril Ramaphosa’s political career was “the last thing on his mind” when he instituted the private prosecution - and that the timing was simply coincidental.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers said the Johannesburg High Court got it right when it found the private prosecution former statesman Jacob Zuma instituted against him was ultimately aimed at thwarting his candidacy for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency.

Hours before the African National Congress (ANC)’s 59th national elective conference kicked off last December, Zuma served Ramaphosa with a summons to appear in court for private prosecution.

The Johannesburg High Court last month set the case aside as unlawful and unconstitutional.

It found it was an abuse of process and instituted with the ulterior motive of preventing Ramaphosa from running for re-election as president at the conference.

Zuma has now brought an application for leave to appeal that ruling, which was heard by a full bench on Wednesday.

But advocate Ngwako Maenetje – for the president - in his response insisted this wasn’t so.

"The reasoning of the court is quite impeccable that he [Zuma] waited so long until the last minute. But he provided no explanation why he couldn’t wait just for another couple of days for January to come and he could issue the summons. It was linked to the conference and we submit that finding is correct."

The hearing has now wrapped up and judgment’s been reserved.

In the interim, the actual private prosecution proceedings came briefly before court on Tuesday.

That matter is postponed until this December for the outcome of Zuma’s appeal bid.